Footballer Ezequiel Esperon dies after falling from 6th floor

Argentinian footballer Ezequiel Esperon, 23, has died after he fell from a sixth-floor terrace. He was reportedly partying with his friends when the incident happened. Esperon was pronounced dead shortly after reaching Zubizarreta Hospital in Buenos Aires, according to media reports.

Club Atlético All Boys confirmed the Ezequiel Esperon's death through a tweet in Spanish.

El Club Atlético #AllBoys lamenta el fallecimiento del ex jugador de la institución, formado en nuestras divisiones inferiores, Ezequiel Esperón. Nuestras condolencias a sus familiares, seres queridos y amigos. pic.twitter.com/Ax09hmHxxt — Club Atlético All Boys (@caallboys) October 7, 2019

Apart from Club Atletico All Boys, Esperon was also a part of the Grêmio club and Atlante club.