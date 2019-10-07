International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rugby-Montpellier receive hefty fine over salary cap breach

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 07-10-2019 18:30 IST
Rugby-Montpellier receive hefty fine over salary cap breach

Image Credit: Pixabay

Montpellier have been fined 470,000 euros ($516,624) for failing to abide by the Top 14 salary cap rules, the French rugby league (LFP) said on Monday. The LFP statement said that the southern club, with South African international Fran Steyn earning a reported 500,000 euros a year, exceeded the limit of 11.3 million euros a year in salaries.

The initial fine of 400,000 euros was increased to 470,000 after Montpellier failed to provide the necessary documents to the league, the LFP said. Montpellier, who lie eighth in the Top 14 standings, have a week to appeal the decision.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Japan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019