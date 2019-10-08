De Kock and Elgar move up in ICC Test player rankings

South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock and left-handed batsman Dean Elgar have moved up in the latest ICC Test rankings announced on Monday. De Kock's blistering knock of 111 runs in the first innings of the first Test match against India, helped him returned to the Top 10 in the latest ICC rankings.

The wicket-keeper batsman has gained four places and is now at seventh place. Elgar moved up five places to 14 after smashing a century in the first innings.

India registered a 203-run victory over South Africa and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. South Africa will now face India in the second Test of the series in Pune from October 10. (ANI)

