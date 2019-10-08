Hopefully we inspire next set of Black Caps: Lockie Ferguson

After missing out on the ICC Men's World Cup trophy, New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson hopes that the performance showcased by the team in the showpiece event may inspire the next set of Black Caps. The final between New Zealand and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14 could not separate the two sides despite the 50-over match and subsequent super over. England finally was declared the champions on the basis of boundary countback rule.

"It was one of those games you really wanted to stand up and play a good game, and have your team get the win," ICC cricket quoted Ferguson as saying. "To look back on it, it's tough and probably is not going to sink in for a while. But at the same time, to get to a final like that and put on a performance like that, hopefully, we can inspire the next set of Black Caps, and hopefully one day we'll get the trophy," he added.

The right-handed bowler scalped 21 wickets in the quadrennial event and was the second-highest wicket-taker. "New Zealand has got a rich history of successful sports teams. Of course, the All Blacks and the Black Caps are growing up too, you know. They're always punching above their weight, and I think that's inspired me as a kid to play for my country," said Ferguson

Ferguson has featured in 36 ODIs and 5 T20Is for New Zealand. (ANI)

