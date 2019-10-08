Losing to Sri Lanka, 'eye-opener': Misbah ul Haq

After a dismal performance against Sri Lanka in the second T20I, head coach Misbah ul Haq termed the losing streak of Pakistan team an 'eye-opener'. Pakistan is currently the number one T20 side in cricket. However, they have lost five games in the last nine months.

"Losing is never good, especially against a team that is without their major players, and it's an eye-opener," Espn Cricinfo quoted Misbah as saying. In the second match of the three-match T20I series, Sri Lanka posted a total of 182/6 in the allotted twenty overs after opting to bat first.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 77 off just 48 balls for the Islanders. Chasing 183, Pakistan could only score 147 and suffered a 35-run defeat. "We can see deficiency in every department: bowling, batting and particularly the way we got out against spin, and also our death bowling," said Misbah.

"There was a clear difference between the two teams. Despite being inexperienced, they were disciplined and did everything right, while we completely failed to implement our plan," he added. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take on each other in the third T20I on October 9. (ANI)

