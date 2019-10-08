Saweety Boora knocked out of AIBA Women's World Championships

Indian boxer Saweety Boora was knocked out of the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championships after she suffered a defeat in her pre-quarterfinal bout against Louise Price here on Tuesday. In the 75kg category, Boora gave a tough competition to Price but the latter prevailed with a split verdict of 3-1.

A point was deducted from the Welsh pugilist's account for excessive holding in the second round. Earlier, six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) registered a 5-0 win over Jutmas Jitpong of Thailand and moved into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Kom will now face Lorena Victoria Valencia of Colombia on October 10. Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had a bye in the first round and will face Oumayma Bel from Morocco on Wednesday. Whereas, Jamuna Boro (54kg) will be challenged by Algerian boxer Ouidad Sfouh. (ANI)

Also Read: Mary Kom enters quarterfinals, Saweety Boora bows out of World C'ships

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)