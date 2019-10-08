Steelers RB Samuels (knee) out for a month

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels will be sidelined for a month following arthroscopic surgery on his knee, coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday. Samuels, 23, underwent the procedure on Monday and was seen on crutches at the team's practice facility on Tuesday.

The versatile second-year back rushed three times, made three receptions and attempted two passes during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He gained only 13 yards from scrimmage and threw an interception. In five games this season, Samuels has rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown caught 13 passes for 83 yards and completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards and a pick.

In other injury news, Tomlin said quarterback Mason Rudolph is in the concussion protocol and "appears to be doing fine" following a hard hit to his helmet in Sunday's game. There is no timetable for his return. Tomlin also said wide receiver James Washington (shoulder) and linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) are questionable for this Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

