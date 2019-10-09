Sports News Roundup: Bills send WR Jones to Raiders for 2021 pick; England players ready to walk off pitch over racist abuse

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bills send WR Jones to Raiders for 2021 pick

The Oakland Raiders acquired Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick, the teams announced Tuesday. The Raiders have needed help at wide receiver in part because of the departure of Antonio Brown before the start of the regular season, and with Tyrell Williams (foot) and J.J. Nelson (knee) out with injuries.

U.S. women romp to fifth straight world title, Biles rewrites history

The United States women cruised to their fifth consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Tuesday, with Simone Biles becoming the event's most decorated woman. The Americans hardly made a mistake in the finals, with Biles helping them to a score of 172.330 -- 5.801 points more than second-placed Russia.

Gronkowski joins FOX Sports as NFL analyst

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement Tuesday, sort of. The former New England Patriots tight end will put on a headset instead of a helmet as he joins the FOX Sports roster as an NFL analyst.

Titans sign K Parkey, 2 RBs

The Tennessee Titans signed kicker Cody Parkey and running backs Rod Smith and Dalyn Dawkins on Tuesday. Reports circulated Monday that the Titans would sign Parkey to replace Cairo Santos, who was released after missing four field-goal attempts in Sunday's 14-7 home loss to Buffalo.

China TV drops NBA exhibition games; league defends free speech

Chinese state television said on Tuesday it would not air NBA exhibition games played in the country this week, heaping pressure on the U.S. basketball league after a tweet by a Houston Rockets executive backing protests in Hong Kong. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey apologised on Monday for any hurt caused by the tweet, which he quickly deleted over the weekend.

MLB to Oakland: A's could move to Vegas

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told Oakland officials the Athletics could move to Las Vegas if the city doesn't drop a current lawsuit, mayor Libby Schaaf confirmed Tuesday in a television interview. The city of Oakland is trying to stop Alameda County from selling its share of the Coliseum to the team. The city and county share ownership of the stadium.

Hearthstone player suspended over Hong Kong comment

Blizzard Entertainment suspended Hong Kong-based Hearthstone player Chung "blitzchung" Ng Wai for his public support of pro-democracy protestors in the city during a postgame interview on Sunday. Blitzchung, after winning a Grandmasters match, donned a gas mask and goggles -- similar to what the protestors wear to protect their identities -- on the official Taiwanese Hearthstone stream and repeated a slogan that is associated with those protesting the actions of the Chinese government in the area: "Liberate Hong Kong.

Revolution of our age!" U.S. loosens sponsor restrictions on athletes

When U.S. Olympic and Paralympic competitors take their moment in the spotlight at the Tokyo 2020 Games, they will be able to thank their parents, spouses, coaches -- and now their sponsors too. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced on Tuesday revised marketing guidance for next year's Summer Olympics that expands athletes' ability to market themselves.

England players ready to walk off pitch over racist abuse

England's players are ready to walk off the pitch if they are subjected to racist abuse in Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria, striker Tammy Abraham said on Tuesday. England face the Czechs away in Group A on Friday before visiting Bulgaria on Monday for a match in a partially-closed stadium due to the home supporters' racist behavior in June.

What's the hurry? Gauff shines in lucky loser draw made minutes before match

Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff proved she's not done defying the odds on Tuesday, advancing to the second round of the Linz Open after getting a lucky loser draw less than an hour before the match was set to begin. Gauff defeated Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele 6-3 7-6(3) in the match which lasted around two hours. The teenager saved 62% of the breakpoint opportunities against her.

