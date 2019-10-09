REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Chinese organizers on Wednesday canceled a fan event on the eve of a National Basketball Association (NBA) exhibition game in Shanghai, the latest fallout in a row over comments by a team official supporting protests in Hong Kong.

IRAN-SOCCER-WOMEN-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Iran stadium campaigner says women attending match will "break a taboo" LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian women will be allowed to watch the national soccer team play on Thursday for the first time in over 40 years, but campaigners are not convinced the match against Cambodia heralds a wider opening up of sports by the government.

TENNIS-MEN-DOUBLES/ Tennis: Colombians Cabal and Farah seal year-end doubles top Rankin

LONDON (Reuters) - Colombian doubles pairing Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah have sealed the ATP end-of-year number one ranking to become only the second all-South American pair to claim the honor. UPCOMING

BASKETBALL-CAN-NURSE/ Basketball-Canada's Nurse takes to the air in search of the Olympic podium

Canada's Kia Nurse wants to step onto an Olympic podium so badly that she plans to take a break from an Australian league title defense next month to return home and compete in a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Games. 9 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-FRIENDLY-GER-ARG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Germany v Argentina Germany receives Argentina for a friendly match.

9 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-BRA-SEN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Brazil v Senegal Soccer - Friendly Match - Brazil v Senegal at Singapore National Stadium

10 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ITA/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand announce team to face Italy

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen announces the team to face Italy in the final Pool B match. 10 Oct 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/TYPHOON (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - World Rugby give an update on preparations for Typhoon Hagibis World Rugby hold a news conference to give an update on the anticipated impact of Typhoon Hagibis on the final round of Rugby World Cup pool matches this weekend.

10 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - Second test

India and South Africa meet in the second test at Ranchi. 10 Oct

CRICKET-ENGLAND/ (PIX) Cricket - England - ECB - Chris Silverwood news conference

News conference with new England cricket head coach Chris Silverwood. 10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GOLF-HOUSTON/ Golf - PGA Tour: Houston Open first round

First-round coverage from the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. 10 Oct

TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters

Action from day five of the Shangai Masters. 10 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix - Media Day

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen are among the drivers who will speak at the FIA news conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. 10 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-BRITAIN/ Olympics-Team GB Tokyo 1964 celebration and 2020 Canoe team announcement

Team GB announces Tokyo 2020 Olympics canoe squad at an event also attended by 36 British athletes who competed at the 1964 Tokyo Games. 10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NEPAL-EVEREST/ Mountain Climbing - Climbers question new Everest regulations

Four months after the end of a usually deadly Mount Everest climbing season, new regulations for scaling the world's tallest peak have yet to be finalized by the Nepal government amid doubts by some if they ever will be. 10 Oct

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)