Dolphins declare QB Rosen starter for rest of '19

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen will be the team's starter for the rest of the 2019 season. Head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday he plans to ride with Rosen, 22, provided he's healthy.

"I like where Josh is," Flores said. "And hopefully he just continues to improve. "It's settled. I like where Josh is. I think he's improving on a week to week basis. I think he's a young, talented player. I think he needs to get in there and develop and get reps and just improve."

A first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals last season, the Dolphins acquired Rosen in April. Rosen started the past two games, replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Week 3 game at Dallas, and has 35 total completions. He has been sacked seven times with one touchdown and one interception.

The Dolphins (0-4) play the winless Washington Redskins (0-5) on Sunday, the first of a stretch of three games in four weeks against teams with one or zero victories this season. Miami plays at 1-4 Pittsburgh on Oct. 28 and hosts the 0-4 Jets on Nov. 3.

