Mary Kom storms into semi-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships

Mary Kom on Thursday stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing World Women's Boxing Championships. She defeated Rio Olympics bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the 51 kg division at Ulan Ude in Russia.

With this win, Mary Kom has assured herself an eighth World Championships medal. India's Lovlina Borgohain had progressed to the quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships on Wednesday.

Borgohain outclassed Morocco's Oumayma Bel Ahbib 5-0 in the 69-kg category. The 2018 bronze medalist Borgohain piled on relentless pressure on her opponent and ended up winning the match quite easily.

Jamuna Bora also entered the quarter-finals in the 54-kg category after defeating Algerian Ouidad Sfouh 5-0. (ANI)

