Report: Patriots RB Burkhead (foot) not playing Thursday

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead will miss his second straight game Thursday night with a foot injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Burkhead was listed as questionable on this week's injury report ahead of the prime-time meeting with the visiting New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

Burkhead, 29, has rushed 24 times for 112 yards and a touchdown and caught 14 passes for 117 yards in four games this season. Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden handled the rushing workload in Burkhead's absence in Sunday's 33-7 win against the Washington Redskins.

The New England offense will also be without wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring). Receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee) are questionable.

