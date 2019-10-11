International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Report: Pacers pick up F Leaf's fourth-year option

Reuters Indiana
Updated: 11-10-2019 00:42 IST
Report: Pacers pick up F Leaf's fourth-year option

Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The Indiana Pacers are picking up the fourth-year option on forward T.J. Leaf, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday. The 18th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA, Leaf is heading into the third season of his rookie contract.

Leaf, 22, averaged 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.0 minutes in 58 games (one start) in 2018-19. As a 2017-18 rookie, he came off the bench in 53 games and averaged 2.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 8.7 minutes per game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019