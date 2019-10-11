Brady passes Manning for 2nd in passing yards

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady surpassed Peyton Manning to move into second place on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list on his first attempt of Thursday night's game against the New York Giants. Brady moved past Manning (71,940) with a 19-yard completion to running back Sony Michel with 14:20 left in the first quarter, on the Patriots' second play from scrimmage.

Brady entered the game with 71,923 yards. He passed Brett Favre (71,838) in Sunday's victory over the Washington Redskins. Drew Brees is the all-time leader with 74,845.

Brady also passed Manning on the all-time completions list when he completed his fourth pass of the game, the 6,126th completion of his career. Brady sits only behind Brees (6,621) and Favre (6,300) in that category.

