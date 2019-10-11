Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nike shuts down Oregon Project after ban of coach

Nike Inc shut down its Nike Oregon Project training group on Thursday, following the recent four-year ban of founder and coach Alberto Salazar by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The Nike Oregon Project (NOP) was a camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes and Salazar, a celebrated distance runner who had won three consecutive New York City marathons from 1980, had been its head coach. Excited China fans cheer NBA game despite row over Hong Kong tweet

Thousands of Chinese fans cheered and clapped through an NBA exhibition game in Shanghai on Thursday after days of controversy and online vitriol over a now-deleted tweet by a team manager backing anti-China protests in Hong Kong. The crowd waved Chinese flags in the arena before the game started, but the packed stands gave the players a huge welcome on court and shouted enthusiastically throughout the game. Kaepernick's reps address 'false narratives'

Representatives for quarterback Colin Kaepernick released a two-page statement on Thursday "to address the false narratives" regarding their client and his efforts to join an NFL team. The statement was prefaced by an introduction reading, "There have been many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it is important to set the record straight, again. Nothing below is up for interpretation or debate, it's the truth and nothing else." MLB notebook: Phillies fire manager Kapler

Manager Gabe Kapler was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Kapler, 44, completed two seasons as Phillies manager and posted a 161-163 record. He had one season remaining on his three-year contract. NFL notebook: Jags owner expects Ramsey to play

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expects Jalen Ramsey to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, but an ESPN report suggests the cornerback isn't so sure. "Well, I think he's going to be playing this week, so hopefully you'll tune into the Saints game," Khan told The Street, a business website, in a video interview Thursday. .".. I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart, and I think we'll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all." Biles by miles: U.S. gymnast claims record fifth all-around world title

American Simone Biles became the first woman to win five all-around titles at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Thursday, building on her legacy as one of the greatest of all time. It was Biles' 16th gold medal at the worlds and added to her all-around world titles from 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018. NBA puts off press events in China, but Saturday's game to go ahead

The National Basketball Association (NBA) kept quiet on Friday, postponing media events for the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers in China amid a furor over a tweet by a Houston Rockets executive supporting Hong Kong's protesters. The teams had been scheduled to address the media Friday afternoon, and the league did not elaborate on why the sessions were postponed indefinitely. The league said Saturday evening's exhibition game between the Lakers and the Nets in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, on the border with Hong Kong, will proceed. Mystics beat Sun in Game Five to win first WNBA title

The Washington Mystics beat Connecticut Sun 89-78 in Game Five on Thursday to win the Women’s National Basketball AssociationFinals series 3-2 and capture their first title. Having come up short in last year’s championship series, the Mystics turned up the heat in the final few minutes to deliver the title in front of their home fans. Belgian Emma Meesseman led the way with 22 points off the bench and was named the series MVP. Elena Delle Donne, who battled a herniated disc during the series, added 21 and spurred a crucial late run to lift Washington. Athletics: Chicago looks to shine through Salazar shadow

The winds of change are roiling through the sport of endurance running as athletes descend on the Windy City for Sunday's Chicago Marathon, with one of the sport's longstanding figureheads conspicuously out of the picture. American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners, including the marathon's two most recent men's champions, was handed a four-year ban less than two weeks ago for doping violations. NHL roundup: Predators trip Caps with four goals in third

Nick Bonino and Mattias Ekholm scored 28 seconds apart late in the game as the Nashville Predators posted four third-period goals to rally for a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Thursday night. After T.J. Oshie gave Washington a 5-4 lead on a laser past Pekka Rinne (21 saves) with 9:51 left in regulation, Nashville answered like it did all night. Bonino tied it at 14:52 into the third and Ekholm sent the home crowd into a frenzy with his blast from the point that found the net with 4:40 left in the third period.

