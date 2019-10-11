Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Bottas leads Hamilton in Japan as typhoon threatens

Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton in practice for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday before Formula One battened down the hatches and awaited the arrival of typhoon Hagibis. Saturday's final practice was canceled and qualifying shifted to Sunday morning. Kipchoge's team announce 0815 start for sub-two hour marathon attempt

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge's attempt to run an historic but unofficial sub-two hour marathon will take place at 0815 local time (0615 GMT) on Saturday in a bid to attract a bigger crowd, race organisers said on Friday. The provisional start time had been set at between 0500 and 0900 local time for the world record holder's attempt to break the two-hour barrier. Tsitsipas downs Djokovic in Shanghai, qualifies for ATP Finals

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas battled back from a set down to defeat top seed Novak Djokovic 3-6 7-5 6-3 in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Friday for his first victory over a reigning world number one. The 21-year-old came into the match having sealed his place in next month's season-ending ATP Finals and celebrated with his second career win over Djokovic in three meetings. MLB notebook: Phillies fire manager Kapler

Manager Gabe Kapler was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Kapler, 44, completed two seasons as Phillies manager and posted a 161-163 record. He had one season remaining on his three-year contract. NFL notebook: Jags owner expects Ramsey to play

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expects Jalen Ramsey to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, but an ESPN report suggests the cornerback isn't so sure. "Well, I think he's going to be playing this week, so hopefully you'll tune into the Saints game," Khan told The Street, a business website, in a video interview Thursday. .".. I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart, and I think we'll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all." NBA scraps media access to teams in China amid HK tweet backlash

The National Basketball Association said on Friday it won't make the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers available to media for the rest of their China visit, amid a furore over a tweet by a Houston Rockets executive supporting Hong Kong's protesters. The teams had been scheduled to address news conferences on Friday afternoon in Shenzhen, ahead of Saturday's exhibition game in the southern Chinese city on the border with Hong Kong that the league says will proceed as planned. Mystics beat Sun in Game Five to win first WNBA title

The Washington Mystics beat Connecticut Sun 89-78 in Game Five on Thursday to win the Women’s National Basketball AssociationFinals series 3-2 and capture their first title. Having come up short in last year’s championship series, the Mystics turned up the heat in the final few minutes to deliver the title in front of their home fans. Belgian Emma Meesseman led the way with 22 points off the bench and was named the series MVP. Elena Delle Donne, who battled a herniated disc during the series, added 21 and spurred a crucial late run to lift Washington. Mixed martial arts star McGregor appears in court in assault case

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor appeared in court on Friday over an alleged assault on a man in a Dublin pub in April. The 31-year-old Irish fighter stood at the back of the Dublin courtroom as his solicitor, Michael Staines, asked for the case to be adjourned until Nov. 1 pending the disclosure of evidence. FIFA bans former Afghan general secretary in sexual abuse inquiry

Sayed Aghazada, the former general secretary of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), has been banned for five years and fined after FIFA's ethics committee found him guilty of violations relating to the abuse of female players. The world soccer body said in a statement that the investigation concerned complaints lodged by several female Afghan football players against former AFF president Keramuudin Karim. NHL roundup: Predators trip Caps with four goals in third

Nick Bonino and Mattias Ekholm scored 28 seconds apart late in the game as the Nashville Predators posted four third-period goals to rally for a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Thursday night. After T.J. Oshie gave Washington a 5-4 lead on a laser past Pekka Rinne (21 saves) with 9:51 left in regulation, Nashville answered like it did all night. Bonino tied it at 14:52 into the third and Ekholm sent the home crowd into a frenzy with his blast from the point that found the net with 4:40 left in the third period.

