Ravens S Thomas fined $21K for hit on Rudolph

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said he was fined $21,000 by the NFL for his hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Thomas received a penalty for roughing the passer after his helmet appeared to hit Rudolph's chin at 7:26 of the third quarter in the Ravens' 26-23 overtime win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Per the NFL's fine schedule, a first offense of roughing the passer carries a $21,056 fine. Thomas said Friday that he plans to appeal the fine. Rudolph sustained a concussion following the hit and has remained in the protocol this week.

The second-year quarterback remained motionless for several moments as teammates and the training staff crowded around him. Trainers removed the facemask of Rudolph's helmet and brought out a cart and stretcher, but he walked off the field with a good deal of assistance. Thomas said he reached out to Rudolph via phone calls and texts this week but did not receive a response.

"I wanted to him to know that I didn't do it on purpose," the 30-year-old Thomas said, per ESPN. "That's all I wanted him to know." A six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro in nine years with Seattle, Thomas has recorded 17 tackles and one interception in his first season in Baltimore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)