South Africa were 197-8 at tea on day 3 of second Test

South Africa were 197 for 8 in their first innings in reply to India's total of 601 for five declared at tea on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday. Vernon Philander (23) and Keshav Maharaj (21) were at the crease during the break.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 601 for 5 declared in 156.3 overs (Virat Kohli 254 not out; Kagiso Rabada 3/93)

South Africa 1st innings: 197 for 8 in 77 overs (Faf du Plessis 64; Umesh Yadav 3/27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)