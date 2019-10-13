Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chicago's flood of Paralympians underscores depth of wheelchair marathon talent

The participation of 27 Paralympians and a big increase in prize money could make Sunday's Chicago Marathon wheelchair race the most competitive yet. "Having 27 Paralympians is huge," four-times Paralympian Tatyana McFadden, one of the favorites, told reporters on the eve of the race. "I think it brings it to a whole other level." Chinese fans miffed at NBA, but not enough to skip a game

Thousands of Chinese basketball fans cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets at an NBA exhibition game in the city of Shenzhen on Saturday night - but some warned the organization to stay out of politics. Daryl Morey, general manager of another team, the Houston Rockets, voiced support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in a tweet last week, prompting Chinese sponsors and partners to cut ties with the NBA. Freese, 2011 WS MVP, announces retirement

David Freese, the 2011 World Series Most Valuable Player with the St. Louis Cardinals, announced his retirement on Saturday after 11 seasons. "Padres, Cardinals, Angels, Pirates, and Dodgers. You took a 23-year old kid out of college and pushed him to 36," wrote Freese in a social media post, thanking all the clubs he was a part of during his career. "Can't thank you enough for that. Needed it. Will never stop thinking about the days I got to be around such wonderful people playing this game. As I move forward with the next phase of my life, I am forever grateful to all of you and the game of baseball." Brilliant Biles wins vault gold to tie worlds medal record

Simone Biles claimed a record-equaling 23rd medal at the gymnastics world championships on Saturday, leading an American one-two finish in the vault final in Stuttgart. Biles produced two breathtaking vaults -- a Cheng and an Amanar -- to finish with an average score of 15.399 inside a packed arena. WTA roundup: Gauff reaches first singles final in Linz

American teen sensation Coco Gauff reached her first WTA singles final Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz in Austria. The 15-year-old Gauff, who claimed her spot in the main draw as a lucky loser, saved nine of 10 break points against the three-time Linz semifinalist and prevailed on 71 percent of her second-serve points to earn the win. Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon like landing on the moon

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all. Guided by green laser beams shone onto the road and helped by 41 world class athletes choreographed into rotating teams of pacemakers, the Olympic champion and world record holder smashed the barrier by 20 seconds, finishing in one hour 59.40 minutes. NFL fines Raiders' Incognito $21K

The NFL fined Oakland guard Richie Incognito for two plays in the Raiders' Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The league fined Incognito $21,054 in all for a chop block and for unnecessary roughness, Pelissero reported. Golf: Fitzpatrick retains one-shot lead at Italian Open

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick finished with an impressive four birdies in his final six holes on Saturday to hold a one-shot advantage heading into the final round of the Italian Open. Fitzpatrick, currently sixth in European Tour's Race to Dubai standings, carded a three-under-par 68 in the third round to move up to 13-under overall at the Olgiata Club in Rome. Giants to interview Kapler

The San Francisco Giants will interview former Philadelphia Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler to fill Bruce Bochy's vacant position, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Saturday. Kapler, 44, was fired Thursday after compiling a 161-163 record with no playoff appearances in two seasons with the Phillies. Brown wants to resolve issues, return to NFL

Antonio Brown reportedly wants to resolve his off-field issues and return to the NFL soon. The troubled former Steelers-Raiders-Patriots wideout hopes to have his playing status cleared up "in the next few weeks," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)