International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rugby-Japan v Scotland match goes ahead

Reuters
Updated: 13-10-2019 07:23 IST
Rugby-Japan v Scotland match goes ahead

The under-threat Rugby World Cup game between Japan and Scotland will go ahead as scheduled, tournament organisers said on Sunday, after an inspection of the Yokohama Stadium where it is due to be played later in the day.

The decisive Pool A match had been in doubt after two Saturday fixtures were cancelled due to safety concerns surrounding Typhoon Hagibis and after Sunday's game between Namibia and Canada in Kamaishi was called off because of damage caused in the area by the storm. Sunday's other two pool games between the United States and Tonga in Osaka and between Wales and Uruguay in Kumamoto will also go ahead after passing safety inspections.

Also Read: Sandhu placed ninth, Gangjee slips down in Japan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019