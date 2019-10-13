REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/

Turkish-led forces advance into Syrian border town, fighting rages ANKARA/BEIRUT - Turkish-backed Syrian rebels advanced into the border town of Ras al Ain in northeast Syria on Saturday but it was unclear how far, with Turkey saying it had taken the town center, and Kurdish-led forces denying that and saying they were counter-attacking.

ASIA-STORM-JAPAN/ Ten killed, 16 missing after fierce typhoon pounds Tokyo

TOKYO - Ten people were killed and 16 were missing after the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades paralyzed Tokyo, causing rivers to overflow and leaving almost half a million homes without power, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-LOUISIANA/ Keep a conservative Democrat governor or go Republican? Louisiana voters decide

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana - Louisiana voters were casting ballots on Saturday in the governor’s race, with U.S. President Donald Trump urging people to choose one of two Republicans in the race to force a run-off election against incumbent John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat. NEW-ORLEANS-BUILDING-COLLAPSE/

One killed as hotel under construction collapses in New Orleans One person was killed and at least 18 injured in New Orleans on Saturday when part of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapsed, filling a street with wreckage and clouds of dust.

BUSINESS usa-autos-labor/

UAW boosts strike pay as GM walkout continues WASHINGTON - The United Auto Workers union said Saturday it will boost strike pay for 48,000 hourly workers at General Motors Co (GM.N) by $25 a week to $275 as a strike against the largest U.S. automaker nears the end of its fourth week.

LYFT-INC-LAWSUIT-NEWYORK/ Lyft follows Uber in suing NYC over cruising time caps

Lyft Inc, following its rival Uber’s move, has sued New York City seeking to nullify a new rule limiting the time its drivers are allowed to spend cruising in Manhattan without passengers, the company said on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

CANADA-SHARKTANK-OLEARY/ Shark Tank star's wife now facing fine, not jail time, after Canada fatal boat crash

TORONTO - The wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is now facing a fine and no jail time after she was charged with careless operation of a vehicle following a boat crash that caused two deaths and three injuries, Canadian prosecutors said on Friday. ASIA-STORM-BAND/

Supertyphoon Hagibis gives new wind to Philippine disco band MANILA - For a four-decade-old Philippine disco band, the namesake supertyphoon bearing down on Japan has brought a sudden rush of interest in its macho act.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-KIPCHOGE/

Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon like landing on the moon VIENNA - Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all.

GYMNASTICS-WORLD-BILES/ Brilliant Biles wins vault gold to tie worlds medal record

Simone Biles claimed a record-equaling 23rd medal at the gymnastics world championships on Saturday, leading an American one-two finish in the vault final in Stuttgart. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/YANG

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang's quixotic U.S. presidential campaign gets serious Entrepreneur Andrew Yang knows most people initially viewed his candidacy for U.S. president – and his campaign promise to guarantee every American a basic, government-funded income – as a gimmick. Only in recent months has he gone from an entertaining diversion to a serious candidate in the Democratic Party's 2020 nominating race, and his campaign is rushing to catch up with the top tier.

13 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/OIL (PIX)

‘Broken system’ starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers New Mexico and Texas are experiencing the biggest oil boom in U.S. history but local employers like Johnny Vega say they have well equipment standing idle as a broken immigration system starves them of badly needed workers.

13 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT POLAND-ELECTION/EXIT POLLS (PIX) (TV)

Exit polls announced in Poland's parliamentary election Exit polls announced in Poland's parliamentary election with recent polls showing the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) the likely winner. 13 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/THE IRISHMAN (PIX) (TV)

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino close London Film Festival with "The Irishman" The London Film Festival comes to a close with the screening of director Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

13 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

