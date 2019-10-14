Barcelona's women's team has complained about the state of the pitch in their 1-0 win away to Sporting Club de Huelva in the Liga Iberdrola on Sunday, saying it does a disservice to the professionalism of women's football. Goalkeeper Sandra Panos posted a video of one of the goalmouths on her Twitter account after the game, showing a cut up and dry surface with numerous divots.

"It shouldn't be this way, (the poor pitch) taints the spectacle and we run the risk of injuring ourselves," she wrote. "This does not help us project the image of professionalism which we all want. Let's take this seriously."

Barca coach Lluis Cortes added: "The pitch was lamentable, I'm very glad that no-one got injured on it." Sporting Club de Huelva said they were forced to hold the game at the training ground of men's club RC Recreativo de Huelva rather than the Estadio Nuevo Colombino, where they usually play, as Recreativo were in action on the same day.

"We were also harmed by the state of the pitch as our players are just as professional as our opponents," said a club statement. "The staff worked as hard as they could to restore the pitch. We regret the stage of the pitch, which was equal for both teams."

Elsewhere on Sunday, more than 28,000 people turned out to watch the women's Basque derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao at the Reale Arena, the first women's game to take place at Sociedad's revamped stadium. Bilbao won the match 2-0.

