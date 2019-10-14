International Development News
Broncos WR Sanders out with knee injury

Reuters
Updated: 14-10-2019 04:04 IST
Sanders missed the last four games of the 2018 season after suffering a torn Achilles during a practice in late November. Image Credit: Twitter (@Broncos)

Denver Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders left Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury and will not return, the team announced. Sanders sustained the injury during the first half in Denver. He was targeted three times in the half, catching one ball for no gain. He was limited in practice this week with a knee issue after being limited the previous two weeks by a quad issue.

Sanders, 32, entered the game with 24 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns this season. Sanders missed the last four games of the 2018 season after suffering a torn Achilles during a practice in late November. He worked his way back and started this season on the active roster.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Sanders posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with Denver from 2014-16. --Field Level Media

COUNTRY : United States
