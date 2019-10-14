NFL injury notebook: Seahawks fear worst for TE Dissly

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday's 32-28 win in Cleveland that was so severe coach Pete Carroll called the injury "devastating" after the game. Dissly pulled up lame after running untouched in the end zone in the second quarter. He had to be helped off the field and did not return. He finished the game with one target and no catches.

"Just running," Dissly told reporters after the game while on crutches with his left foot in a boot. "I knew it wasn't good." "It's just unfortunate that he's going to have to miss this deal here if the tests come through like we think they will," Carroll said, per the Seattle Times.

Dissly, 23, has been one of quarterback Russell Wilson's favorite targets in the red zone. He entered Sunday's game with 23 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns. The 2018 fourth-round pick caught eight passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in four games before missing the remainder of his rookie year with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. --Dallas wideout Amari Cooper left the Cowboys' game against the Jets in New Jersey after his team's first drive with a quad injury and did not return.

The team initially ruled Cooper questionable to return, but CBS reported on the broadcast after halftime that Cooper was ruled out. Cooper, 25, entered Sunday's game nursing an ankle injury but had not missed a contest yet this season. He had 32 catches for 512 yards and five scores entering Week 6, after an 11-catch, 226-yard effort against Green Bay in Week 5.

--Houston Texans starting right tackle Tytus Howard left the field on a cart with an apparent injury to his left leg in the third quarter of his club's win in Kansas City, but coach Bill O'Brien was cautiously optimistic about Howard's status after the game. The Texans drafted Howard 23rd overall in the 2019 draft. He became the first player out of Alabama State to be drafted in the first round.

Howard was making his fourth straight start at right tackle after debuting as a left guard in Week 2. He had been credited for 1.5 sacks allowed and two penalties this season entering Sunday, per STATS LLC. --Denver wideout Emmanuel Sanders left in the first half at home against Tennessee with a knee injury and did not return.

After the game, NFL Network reported the issue "doesn't appear to be at all serious," with optimism that Sanders could even be ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs when they visit this Thursday. Sanders missed the last four games of the 2018 season after suffering a torn Achilles during a practice in late November. He worked his way back and started this season on the active roster.

Painful day in the trenches --Philadelphia left tackle Jason Peters left the Eagles' game in Minnesota with a knee injury in the first half and did not return, though he did join the team on the sideline to watch the remainder of the game.

--In that same game, Vikings tackle Riley Reiff left the game with an ankle injury but returned, only to leave again (ankle) and miss the rest of the game. --Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long is expected to be placed on injured reserve due to a hip injury on Monday, the NFL Network reported. This would be the fourth consecutive season in which Long has landed on injured reserve, and it is possible that he will miss the rest of the season.

--Los Angeles Rams guard Joe Noteboom went down when his knee was rolled into while blocking against San Francisco and, though he made it to the sideline with help, was carted to the locker room and ruled out. Other injuries of note

--Cincinnati cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick left the Bengals' game in Baltimore on a cart with a left knee injury, and offensive lineman John Miller left with left groin injury. Neither player returned, and no updates have been announced. --Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller injured his right thumb against the Texans and will undergo X-rays.

