Kings no match for Golden Knights' power play

Paul Stastny had two goals and two assists and Max Pacioretty added a goal and two assists to lead the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. It was the 250th goal of Pacioretty's career. Reilly Smith and Mark Stone also scored goals for Vegas, which converted all three of its power-play chances. The Golden Knights had entered the contest just 3 of 17 on the power play.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 36 saves for Vegas and Shea Theodore added a pair of assists. It was also the 250th NHL coaching victory for Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant. Austin Wagner and Dustin Brown scored goals for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick, who has allowed 19 goals in three starts this season, had 31 saves.

Vegas scored two goals 77 seconds apart in the first 6:59 to take a 2-0 lead. Smith scored the first one with a wrist shot into the top corner off a pass from William Karlsson for his fourth goal of the season. Pacioretty followed with a power-play goal, roofing a wrist shot from the right dot that pinged in off the right post. The Kings cut it to 2-1 on Wagner's first goal of the season when he fired a wrist shot from the middle of the left circle over Fleury's left shoulder at 7:49 of the first.

Vegas then took control in the second period, outshooting the Kings 23-8 while adding a pair of power-play goals by Stastny. The first came when he deflected Pacioretty's pass toward the front of the net. The second came off a quick pass from Jonathan Marchessault from the left side of the goal that Stastny slapped past Quick's blocker side for his third goal in two games. Los Angeles closed to 4-2 less than five minutes into the third period when Brown tapped in a cross-crease pass by Anze Kopitar for his third goal of the season. But Vegas needed just 17 seconds to go back ahead by three goals when Stone backhanded a pass from Stastny into the slot past Quick for his fourth goal of the season.

