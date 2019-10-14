Bears place G Long on injured reserve

The Chicago Bears placed guard Kyle Long on injured reserve on Monday due to a hip injury. It is the fourth straight season in which Long has landed on injured reserve. It is possible that he will miss the rest of the season.

Long, a first-round pick in 2013, was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three NFL seasons before ailments began interrupting his campaigns. He has played in just 30 of 53 regular-season games since the start of the 2016 season. Long played in the Oct. 6 loss to the Oakland Raiders in London but missed a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 29 because of his hip. The team had a bye this past weekend.

Long's contract runs through the 2020 season, but the final year is a team option. Chicago also signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad and added tight end Dax Raymond to the practice squad.

Anderson played in two games for the Bears earlier this season and made one tackle, while Raymond was in training camp with Chicago but didn't make the 53-man roster.

