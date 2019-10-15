Lions add DT Atkins to roster for MNF game

The Detroit Lions elevated defensive tackle John Atkins from the team's practice squad heading into Monday night's game at the Green Bay Packers. Atkins' presence on the roster comes after fellow defensive linemen Mike Daniels and Da'Shawn Hand were ruled out for the game against the Packers. Daniels (foot) didn't practice last week and Hand (elbow) didn't travel with the team to Green Bay.

Also, starting defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson was listed as questionable with a knee injury that limited him at the end of last week. Atkins, undrafted out of Georgia in 2018, spent much of last season on the team's practice squad. He received a late-season promotion to the active roster after Hand was placed on injured reserve.

The Lions waived wide receiver Tom Kennedy to make room for Atkins. --Field Level Media

