SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-EURO-BGR-ENG/RESIGN Bulgarian soccer chief quits after racist abuse during England match

SOFIA - Borislav Mihaylov stepped down as president of the Bulgarian Football Union after the prime minister urged him to quit his post following racist abuse and monkey chants from Bulgaria fans towards black England players during their Euro 2020 qualifier. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/

Davies, Biggar winning fitness fight for Wales OITA, Japan - Flyhalf Dan Biggar and centre Jonathan Davies, two of Wales' most important players, are back in training and should be available for Sunday's World Cup quarter-final against France, assistant coach Stephen Jones said on Tuesday.

CYCLING-FRANCE/ Advantage climbers as 2020 Tour de France route revealed

PARIS - Tour de France organisers put a spring in the step of the climbers on Tuesday after unveiling the route for the 2020 race featuring a first mountain stage on the second day and only one time trial on the eve of the final parade on the Champs Elysees. UPCOMING

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England news conference 15 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales news conference

Wales players look ahead to their RWC quarter-final against France. 15 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France news conference

France players look ahead to their RWC quarter-final against Wales. 15 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England news conference

England players speak to the media ahead of their RWC quarter-final 16 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-SWE-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Sweden v Spain Sweden play Spain in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, and we will also round up the action from the rest of the group.

15 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-LIE-ITA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Liechtenstein v Italy Liechtenstein play Italy in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

15 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SWI-IRL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Switzerland v Ireland Switzerland play Ireland in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

15 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-HEALTH/

Soccer-FIFPRO conference on health challenges in professional football Conference at Arsenal stadium organised by world players' union FIFPRO on professional footballer player health. Speakers include former Dutch international Marco Van Basten.

Oct 16 TENNIS

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. Oct 16

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)