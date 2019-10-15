URGENT-Soccer-Police raid Bulgarian Football Union headquarters

More than 20 police officers swept into the Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) headquarters in Sofia less than an hour after its president Borislav Mihaylov resigned following racist incidents during Bulgaria's Euro 2020 qualifier against England on Monday.

"I can confirm the presence of police officers but I can't provide more details at the moment," BFU spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Sources close to the issue told Reuters that officers had been searching for documents related to some Bulgarian referees.

