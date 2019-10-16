Turris, Bonino lead Predators past Knights

Kyle Turris and Nick Bonino each had a goal and an assist, and Pekka Rinne finished with 33 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Colton Sissons, Calle Jarnkrok and Filip Forsberg also netted goals for Nashville, which has scored at least five goals in four of its first six games. Ryan Ellis added a pair of assists.

Mark Stone and Reilly Smith scored goals and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Vegas, which had a two-game win streak snapped. Nashville, playing the middle game of a three-game Western road trip that began with a 7-4 loss at Los Angeles on Saturday, jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 2:14 mark of the first period. Turris deflected a shot from the right point by Ellis past Fleury for his second goal of the season.

Vegas answered with two goals later in the period. Stone scored his fifth goal of the season on the power play when he snapped a wrist shot from the slot off a nice setup from the side of the net by Cody Glass at 9:55. Smith then made it 2-1 with his fifth goal of the season, slapping in a loose puck in the slot and past Rinne's glove side at 17:23.

Nashville rebounded to take a 4-2 lead with three goals in the first 6:52 of the second period, the first time this season the Golden Knights allowed three goals in a period this season. Just 44 seconds into the middle period, Sissons tied it when he backhanded a rebound in off the skate of Deryk Engelland for his second goal of the season. Jarnkrok followed with his first goal of the season, one-timing a feed from Viktor Arvidsson from the right dot at 5:08.

Forsberg then took advantage of a turnover by Fleury, who was trying to clear the puck behind his own net. Forsberg intercepted the puck near the boards and then quickly slid it inside the left post past a scrambling Fleury for his 150th career goal in his 401st game. Bonino then made it 5-2 early in the third period with a power-play goal. He deflected Turris' blast from the left point under the crossbar, snapping a streak of 14 successful penalty kills by Vegas. It also marked the fifth straight game that the Predators scored on the power play.

