REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/ La Liga asks for Clasico to be moved to Madrid due to protests

MADRID - Spain's top football division has asked that this month's El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid be moved from Barcelona to the capital amid growing protests in Catalonia. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/

England wing May marks 50th cap by seeking to improve for 51st OITA, Japan - Jonny May will win his 50th cap when England play Australia in Saturday's quarter-final, but things might have turned out differently if he had not stayed sober on the last weekend of the team's tour of Argentina in 2013.

OLYMPICS-2020/MARATHON Tokyo Olympic marathon to be moved to Hokkaido due to heat concerns - IOC

TOKYO - The Olympic marathon and race walking events during Tokyo 2020 will be moved to Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido from originally planned courses in the capital due to worries about heat, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales news conference Wales players look ahead to their RWC quarter-final against France.

16 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France news conference France players look ahead to their RWC quarter-final against Wales.

16 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-IRL/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand announce team to play Ireland New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen announces his team to face Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

17 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England announce team to face Australia England head coach Eddie Jones announces his team to face Australia in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

17 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa announce team to face Japan South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus announces team to play Japan in Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

17 Oct 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-IRL/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland announce team to face New Zealand Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt announces team to face New Zealand in Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

17 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia announce team to play England Australian coach Michael Cheika announces team to face England in Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

17 Oct 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-ITALY/MANCINI Soccer-Mancini's Italy emerge from the darkness to begin record-breaking new era

Analysis of the transformation in Italy's fortunes under Roberto Mancini, who set new records by sealing Euro 2020 qualification with three games to spare this week, winning 7 consecutive games in the process, almost two years on from their catastrophic World Cup playoff defeat to Sweden. 16 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-BAH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Bahia

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Bahia at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre 16 Oct 18:15 ET / 22:15 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL/FLAMENGO (PIX) Soccer - Portuguese coach Jesus the messiah at Flamengo

It sometimes felt like Flamengo fans would need divine intervention to recapture the glory days of the 1980s so it is fitting that their new messiah is someone called Jesus. 16 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW Soccer - Premier League preview

Preview of the forthcoming weekend's action in the Premier League when struggling Manchester United take on leaders Liverpool 17 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-CJCUP/

Golf - PGA Tour - CJ Cup Brooks Koepka is the defending champion at the PGA Tour event at Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju island in South Korea.

Oct 17 GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - French Open Action from day one of the French Open at Le Golf National.

Oct 17 TENNIS

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. Oct 17

Also Read: Rugby-Yato returns as Fiji name team for Georgia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)