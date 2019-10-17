Browns GM hints interest in Redskins' Williams rebuffed

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said Wednesday he's been in touch with Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen, with the implication being an interest in trading for holdout left tackle Trent Williams. "We've had a few conversations," Dorsey told reporters when asked about Allen. "It takes two to tango."

Dorsey did not mention Williams directly, because he is not allowed to speak about a player under contract with another team, but the meaning was clear. Multiple outlets have reported over the last several weeks that Allen and the Redskins have rebuffed all suitors regarding Williams, despite the seven-time Pro Bowler remaining absent from the team. Speaking at his bye week press conference, Dorsey took a number of questions about the Browns' offensive line, which has allowed 16 sacks (tied for eighth-most in the NFL) during the team's 2-4 start.

Asked if the Browns can do something to improve the O-line's play, Dorsey replied, "Yeah, that is coming down the road." Asked to follow up on that comment, Dorsey declined to offer specifics.

"We will do what is best for the Cleveland Browns organization," he said. "We will do extensive research. We will make a million phone calls. If we think we can improve a position, regardless of what that position is, we will go about it if we think it is the right fit for the Cleveland Browns." Williams, 31, has remained away from the Redskins all year due to concerns about the team's medical staff and a desire for a new contract. Various rumors have connected him to the Browns, but there has been no indication a trade has ever been close. Allen said before the regular season began he expected Williams to keep playing, and not with another team.

The Browns have started Greg Robinson at left tackle in every game so far, despite releasing him at final cuts and then re-signing him. He has allowed 2.5 sacks and committed five penalties, after not allowing a sack and committing seven penalties in eight starts for Cleveland last year. Dorsey said he "would like to see Greg be more consistent," declining to offer any specifics. He said the same of right tackle Chris Hubbard, who has not allowed a sack but has committed five penalties in five games.

The GM also praised newly acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has drawn some criticism during an uneven start. "I think Odell is one of the finest receivers I have ever been around," Dorsey said. "... Very rarely do you get to acquire a player like this.

"... What people do not see or do not understand is defensive coordinators now are trying to take away Odell, which frees up the backside for other receivers. That just goes to show you that Odell is one of those guys who is a selfless individual in terms of on the field." Beckham has caught 29 of 54 targets for 436 yards and one touchdown in six games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)