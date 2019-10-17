Raiders WR Williams (plantar fasciitis) remains out

Oakland Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams appears headed for a second straight absence due to a foot injury despite having the team's bye week to heal up. Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters Williams, who missed Week 5's win over the Chicago Bears in London, is battling plantar fasciitis, adding, "It's not getting much better."

Williams did not practice Wednesday, after missing all three practices before facing the Bears. He battled a hip issue earlier this season but was not on the injury report in Weeks 3 or 4. Williams, 27, joined the Raiders from the Los Angeles Chargers on a four-year, $44 million contract in March. He has 17 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns in four games, scoring in all four.

The Raiders traded for former Bills wideout Zay Jones last week for more depth at the position. Meanwhile, rookie defensive end Clelin Ferrell returned to practice to participate in full. He missed Week 5 with a concussion.

