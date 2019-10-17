Sports News Roundup: Angels name Maddon new manager; Wawrinka outlasts Lopez to reach Antwerp quarter-finals

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Angels name Maddon new manager

The Los Angeles Angels and Joe Maddon agreed to terms on a contract to make him the team's next manager. In making the official announcement on Wednesday, the Angels did not release contract specifics. The Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register, however, both said it was a three-year deal, with ESPN reporting the value at between $12 million and $15 million.

American Walker handed 58 penalty strokes at Senior LPGA event

An American golfer was handed a whopping 58 penalty strokes over two rounds at this week's Senior LPGA Championship after it was brought to her attention that she violated a rule each time her caddie aided her putting alignment. Lee Ann Walker was made aware of the rule, which results in a two-shot penalty for each violation, by another caddie in her group while on her fifth hole of the second round in French Lick, Indiana, but by then the damage was done.

Patrick Day dies following brutal knockout

American boxer Patrick Day died on Wednesday in Chicago as a result of the traumatic brain injury he suffered during his fight on Saturday, where he was knocked out by Charles Conwell in the 10th round. Day, 27, had been in a coma for four days following his defeat and, despite having emergency brain surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, doctors were unable to save the junior middleweight.

Basketball hall of famer McGraw doubts college athlete pay law will help women

Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw expressed scepticism on Wednesday over a California law permitting college athletes be paid, saying she was concerned that the legislation would not do much to help women athletes. Late last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation allowing student athletes to receive payment for such things as product endorsement deals and use of their likeness in video games, a potentially lucrative opportunity for college sports stars that flies in the face of long-standing National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules.

Wawrinka outlasts Lopez to reach Antwerp quarter-finals

Stan Wawrinka was made to work hard at the European Open on Wednesday as the Swiss veteran outlasted Feliciano Lopez 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the quarter-finals in Antwerp. The 34-year-old Wawrinka, seeking his first ATP trophy since he lifted the title in Geneva two years ago, served 17 aces -- one less than Lopez -- and converted one out of four break-point opportunities to edge the tight match.

Tortorella has procedure to remove skin cancer growth

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella underwent a minor procedure to remove a basal cell carcinoma -- a form of skin cancer -- from his forehead on Tuesday. Tortorella, who was sporting a small bruise from the incision on Wednesday, told reporters that his condition is not considered serious and that he had been delaying the procedure for quite some time.

Raiders OT Brown accused of domestic violence, sued

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown is facing a civil lawsuit from the mother of his child, who is accusing him of domestic violence. The woman, identified as Diorra Marzette-Sanders, said Brown "bruised, bloodied and battered" her on numerous occasions over the past two years.

IOC plan to move Tokyo Olympic marathon to Hokkaido due to heat concerns

The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday announced a plan to move the marathon and race walking at Tokyo 2020 to Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido from originally planned courses in the capital due to worries about heat. The IOC's statement said that it is planning to move the events to Sapporo, which will mean "significantly lower temperatures for the athletes during the Olympic Games."

LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters Tuesday he believes his comments on Monday -- regarding a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in favor of an independent Hong Kong -- were taken out of context, calling the circumstances as a whole "tough." "I mean obviously it's a tough situation that we're all in right now, as an association," said James, who added that he often feels that his words are taken out of context. "Us as athletes, owners, GMs, whatever, so forth. I think when the issue comes up, if you feel passionate about it or you feel like it's something that you want to talk about, then so be it."

NHL roundup: 4-goal period pushes Leafs past Wild

Mitchell Marner scored a goal and added two assists, Morgan Rielly tied a team record with four assists in one period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 4-2 Tuesday night. Andreas Johnsson contributed a goal and an assist, and John Tavares and Auston Matthews each scored a goal for the Maple Leafs, who won their second consecutive game following a three-game losing streak. Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)