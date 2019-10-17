International Development News
Reuters Cleveland
Updated: 17-10-2019 11:57 IST
Browns star Garrett says fan punched him in face

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett said Wednesday that he was punched in the face by a fan. "A 'fan' hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch," Garrett wrote on Twitter while revealing the experience.

The Browns indicated that they know about the situation. "The team is aware and the appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified," the Browns said in a statement.

The 23-year-old Garrett is tied for the NFL lead with nine sacks. He was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he was sixth in the NFL with 13.5 sacks. Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, has 29.5 sacks in 33 career games (31 starts).

COUNTRY : United States
