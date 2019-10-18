Sharma hit by double bogeys, still likely to make cut in Paris

India's Shuhbhankar Sharma suffered two double bogeys on the back nine but also had a hat-trick of birdies as he shot an even par 71 and was one-over 143 for two rounds at the Amundi Open de France on Friday. On Thursday, he was cruising along and doing well before running into a quadruple bogey on Par-4 17th and to end with a card of 72.

Though the second round is still in progress, Sharma should make the cut. SSP Chawrasia, who was one-under on first day, was two-over through 12 holes, and is one-over and tied 49th but with six holes to play. Gaganjeet Bhullar, who shot 75 on the first day, pulled out due to a hamstring injury.

Overnight rain meant Le Golf National was playing longer than on day one and with increased winds and cold weather also in play, conditions were far tougher. American Kitayama had opened with a 66 and followed that with an arguably more impressive effort, making five birdies and two bogeys for 68 and got to eight under.

Nicolas Colsaerts who had 67 in first round was four-under through 13 holes and was with Kitayama at eight-under.

