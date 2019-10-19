International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Stanton returns to Yankees' lineup for ALCS Game 5

Reuters New York
Updated: 19-10-2019 01:11 IST
Stanton returns to Yankees' lineup for ALCS Game 5

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Giancarlo Stanton is back in the lineup for the New York Yankees, who face elimination Friday night in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Stanton, who played in the opening game of the ALCS before missing three games in a row with a quadriceps strain, will bat fourth and serve as designated hitter, replacing Edwin Encarnacion in the lineup.

DJ LaMahieu is playing first base and batting leadoff. Stanton attempted to play Thursday but manager Aaron Boone wasn't comfortable playing him after a pregame workout.

He's 3 for 10 in the playoffs with a home run. Stanton tested his quadriceps by doing some running drills approximately four and a half hours before the first pitch of Thursday's contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019