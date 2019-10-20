International Development News
Development News Edition
Bad light stops play in third session on Day 2

PTI Ranchi
Updated: 20-10-2019 16:08 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCi)

Bad light stopped play on the second day of the third and final Test between India and South Africa here on Sunday. Poor visibility meant the India players walked back to the dressing room barely five overs into the South African first innings after the tea break.

India declared their first innings at 497 for nine after Rohit Sharma struck his maiden double century while Ajinkya Rahane scored his first hundred at home in three years. Tea was also called when skipper Virat Kohli called his last two batsmen back.

COUNTRY : India
