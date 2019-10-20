Niklas Sule to undergo knee surgery

Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule will undergo knee surgery, the club said on Sunday. Sule sustained an injury on his left knee during Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

"In a major setback for Niklas Sule and FC Bayern, the big centre-back sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the early minutes of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Augsburg," the club said in a statement. "The diagnosis was announced following an examination by club chief medical officer Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt. Sule will undergo surgery to repair the damage on Sunday," the statement added.

Bayern Munich will now compete against Olympiacos in the Champions League on October 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)