Upsets galore in national squash

Tamil Nadu players S Akshaya Sri and Rathika Seelan posted upset wins over second-seeded players in the girls under-15 and under-19 singles quarterfinals in the Sub-Junior/Junior National Championship here on Sunday. In the girls under-15 section, Akshaya Sri ousted second-seed Aasya Patel (Madhya Pradesh) in a five-game thriller, winning 11-13, 6-11, 12-10, 11-1, 11-5.

In the under-19 event, Rathika Seelan defeated Maharashtra's Joshna Singh (seeded two) in four games. Incidentally, Rathika was returning after being out of competitive squash for one year due to a knee injury.

In thegirls-under 17 category, Abhishek Shannon (5/8 seed) upset 3/4 seed Tanishka Jain while Megha Bhatia (3/4 seed) defeated Avani Nagar in 3 games. A record of sorts was created in this match as the second game scoreline read 25-23; a national record for the longest game played in girls under-17 category.

Results (All quarterfinals): Boys under-15: Paarth Ambani (1) (Mah) bt Aarav Gill (9/16), 10-12, 11-13, 11-9, 11-1, 11-8; Yuvraj Wadhwani (5/8) (Mah) bt Vivaan Shah (3/4) (Mah) 11-9, 11-6, 11-8; Krishna Mishra (3/4) (MP) bt Rohan Arya Gondi (5/8) (Telangana) 11-8, 11-7, 10-12, 8-11, 11-7; Shaurya Bawa (5/8), (Del) bt Rutva Samant (2), (Maha) 5-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-8. Under-17: Neel Joshi (1) (Maha) bt Kulvir Sharma (9/16), 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Mohit Bhatt (9/16) bt Athrva Yadav (9/16), 6-11, 11-5, 11-1, 11-5; Kanhav Nanavati (3/4) (TN) bt Arman Darukhanawalla (9/16) (Mah) 6-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-6; Arnaav Sareen (2) (Mah) bt Akhilesh Kumar (5/8), 11-7, 11-3, 11-5.

Under-19: Yash Fadte (1) bt Shreemann Raghavan (9/16), (TN) 11-5 11-2 9-11 11-5; Diwakar Singh (3/4) (UP) bt Advait Adik (5/8) (Mah) 8-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5; Suraj Chand (5/8) (Mah) bt Prithvi Singh (3/4) 11-9 11-5 7-2 (retired); Sankalp Anand (2) (Del) bt Kunal Singh 7-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-5. Girls: Under-17: Aishwarya Khubchandani (1) (Maha) bt Uditi Mishra (5/8) 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-4; Megha Bhatia (5/8), bt Avani Nagar (3/4) 11-9, 25-23, 11-6; Abhisheka Shannon (5/8) (TN) bt Tanishka Jain (3/4) 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8; Ananya Dabke (2) bt Aryaa Ogale (5/8) 11-3, 11-4, 11-4.

Under-19: Sanya Vats (1) (Del) bt Sunita Patel (9/16) 11-3, 11-8, 11-1; Tanaya M Parakh (3/4) bt Bhavna Goyal (5/8), 3-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-4; Amira Singh (3/4) bt Anannya Morey (5/8) 17-15, 11-8, 11-5; Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (5/8) (TN) bt Yoshna Singh (2) (Maha) 3-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-4..

