Indian boxers continue good run in World Military Games

Indian boxers Duryodhan Singh Negi and Jaideep advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of their respective weight categories in the 7th CISM World Military Games here on Sunday. Negi (69kg), a former national champion, beat Hikal Mohamed of Egypt 5-0 in his round of 32 bouts while Jaideep (75kg) also won by an identical margin against Nabah Ahmad of Qatar.

On Saturday, World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal won his opening bout in the men's flyweight (52kg) category as the boxers gave India a good start in the Games. India is being represented by 54 athletes in nine sports -- Archery, boxing, diving, modern pentathlon, shooting, track and field, gymnastics and tennis -- in the Games.

India won six medals in the 2015 edition which was held in South Korea.

