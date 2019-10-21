Reports: Falcons' Ryan in protective boot on injured ankle

Quarterback Matt Ryan left the Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Los Angeles Rams early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right ankle, and he did not return. Multiple reporters tweeted that Ryan was wearing a protective boot on his right foot after the game.

The team announced about 15 minutes after the injury that his day was over. The Falcons, who fell to 1-6 with the 37-10 loss, their fifth straight defeat, were trailing 27-3 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter when Ryan was sacked and stripped of the ball by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who also recovered the fumble. Ryan's right leg appeared to bend awkwardly as he was brought down.

Ryan was 16 of 27 for 159 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. For the season, he is 202-of-285 passing for 2,170 yards and 15 touchdowns. Matt Schaub replaced Ryan and completed all six of his pass attempts for 65 yards and a touchdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)