Bucs rookie DL Beckner banned 4 games for PEDs

The NFL suspended Tampa Bay rookie defensive lineman Terry Beckner for four games without pay Monday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The suspension starts immediately and Beckner is not eligible to return until Monday, Nov. 18, after the Buccaneers' Week 11 game against New Orleans.

A seventh-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Missouri, Beckner has not appeared in any games this season. He has been on the Buccaneers' practice squad. Beckner, 22, played in 43 games at Missouri from 2015-18 and totaled 123 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. He was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior.

In 2016, Beckner was suspended indefinitely by Mizzou after he was arrested for marijuana possession.

