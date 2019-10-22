International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

French Open: Subhankar Dey advances to second round

Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey advanced to the second round of the ongoing French Open after beating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia here on Tuesday.

ANI Paris
Updated: 22-10-2019 17:19 IST
French Open: Subhankar Dey advances to second round

Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey (Photo/ BAI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey advanced to the second round of the ongoing French Open after beating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia here on Tuesday. Dey, despite displaying a good form, faced a 15-21 defeat in the first game.

He, however made a brilliant comeback and took a 19-10 lead in the second game. He then went on to win the game by 21-14. In the third game also, Dey took a lead and overpowered Sugiarto by 21-17.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu is set to play against Michelle Li. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Indian Indonesia PV Sindhu
COUNTRY : France
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019