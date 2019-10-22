Team India victory a 'Diwali gift' to the people of the

Jharkhand Chief Minister RaghubarDas on Tuesday congratulated Team India for their stupendous3-0 whitewash of South Africa in the cricket Test series,saying the win is a 'Diwali gift' to the people of thecountry

A formidable Indian team ticked all the boxes withease as it completed a 3-0 rout of an out-of-sorts SouthAfrica with an innings and 202 runs victory in the third andfinal Test at the JSCR Stadium here on Tuesday

"The fabulous victory is ... a Diwali gift to thepeople of the country as Team India gave every Indian anopportunity to be happy," Das said in his congratulatorymessage.

