ED recovers Rs 35 cr cash from domestic help linked to Jharkhand Minister's aide

The Enforcement Directorate has recovered Rs 35.23 crore from the domestic help of Sanjiv Lal, who is the Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Senior Congress leader from the state, Alamgir Alam, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 08:38 IST
Steel trunks filled with recovered cash taken away from the residence of household help of Sanjiv Lal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate has recovered Rs 35.23 crore from the domestic help of Sanjiv Lal, who is the Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Senior Congress leader from the state, Alamgir Alam, said officials. Steel trunks filled with recovered cash were taken away from the residence by ED officials on Monday night.

This recovery is in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case of Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department. In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED arrested Virendra K Ram in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes. He was nabbed by the ED after it launched multiple searches on February 21, 2023, in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi. (ANI)

