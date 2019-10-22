Inclusion in national team is realisation of dream, says Naseem Shah

After being picked in the National Test side for Australia tour, Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah on Tuesday said that the call is the realization of a dream. "Inclusion in the national team is the realisation of a dream. All professional cricketers aspire the same and work hard day-in-day-out," pcb.com.pk quoted Shah as saying.

"Bowling coach Waqar Younis has asked me to bowl on my strengths and that is exactly what I will aim to do in Australia," he added. The 16-year-old pace sensation first made an impression in an Under 16 One-Day tournament. Naseem took four wickets in his first match and has made his presence felt at all levels.

"I have always been inspired and encouraged by watching videos of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar. I aim to make an impression with my speed and swing if given a chance in the Tests against Australia," Shah said. Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Test matches against Australia, starting from November 3.

Tests squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah. (ANI)

