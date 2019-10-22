International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Bayern Munich fans injured in clashes at youth game in Athens

Reuters Athens
Updated: 22-10-2019 23:51 IST
Bayern Munich fans injured in clashes at youth game in Athens

Image Credit: Wikimedia

At least six Bayern Munich supporters were injured during clashes with hooligans who stormed the pitch during a youth game in Athens, police officials said on Tuesday.

The UEFA Youth League game between Bayern Munich and Olympiacos was halted at the 84th minute, after a group of about 80 hooded people riding motorcycles and carrying bats and sticks stormed the pitch and attacked the fans in the stands. Olympiacos was trailing 4-0 when the violence erupted, just hours before a Champions League game between the two teams.

A security guard was also injured, a police official said, adding that there were no arrests so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Greece
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019