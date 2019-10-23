Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis: Fritz ousts Zverev in first round, Tsitsipas advances in Basel

American Taylor Fritz notched up his fourth top 10 win of the year when he upset German second seed Alexander Zverev 7-6(7) 6-4 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors championship in Basel on Tuesday. Fritz fired 14 aces, won 85% of his first service points and needed to convert only one break point in the second set to dispatch the German in straight sets. NBA notebook: Warriors’ Thompson 'unlikely' to return this season

Klay Thompson is unlikely to play this season, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. Thompson will be nine months removed from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in April, at which point the Warriors aren't comfortable risking re-injury by playing the All-Star guard before he's 100 percent healthy. "It's unlikely that he's going to play this year," Kerr said. "So we have to understand that." NFL notebook: Patriots acquire WR Sanu from Falcons

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was acquired by the New England Patriots from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick. New England had reportedly been active in trade talks for inside receivers and tight ends, including Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders and Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard. New season serves up international NBA smorgasbord

For the sixth consecutive season opening night rosters will feature at least 100 international players including the likes of Greek MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Australian Ben Simmons but Canada lead the way with 16, the NBA said on Tuesday. In total there will be 108 internationals from 38 countries and territories sprinkled across 30 teams when action tips off on Tuesday. The Toronto Raptors open the defence of their title against the New Orleans Pelicans and there is a Los Angeles derby with the Lakers facing the Clippers. Jets' Gase unhappy ESPN aired Darnold 'ghosts' comment

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said Tuesday he was not happy that quarterback Sam Darnold's comment about "seeing ghosts" aired on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast. "It bothers me, it bothers the organization," Gase told reporters. "Obviously, you never anticipate something like that happening. The fact that it did, it just gives us pause to really cooperate anymore, because I don't really know how we can allow our franchise quarterback to be put out there like that." Hong Kong protesters crash NBA opening night party

Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters crashed the NBA's opening night party on Tuesday handing out thousands of black t-shirts as the Toronto Raptors prepared to begin the defense of their championship title against the New Orleans Pelicans. While the Raptors gifted the opening night crowd with t-shirts with a gold Raptor and replica championship rings, outside Scotiabank Arena the protesters were giving away black t-shirts with the message "The North Stand With Hong Kong" in bright yellow across the front. NHL roundup: Horvak hat trick lifts Canucks past Wings

Bo Horvat had a third-period hat trick as the visiting Vancouver Canucks scored all of their goals in the final period to upend the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday. Horvat scored his 100th career goal against the New York Rangers in Vancouver's previous game. He scored Vancouver's first two goals on Tuesday as it rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Jake Virtanen had the go-ahead goal and Tim Schaller also scored for the Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 31 saves. Nationals' Soto overcomes nerves to play Game One hero

Washington Nationals' youngster Juan Soto looked anxious and overmatched in his first career World Series at-bat on Tuesday in Houston, striking out swinging on a blistering fastball from Astros' ace Gerrit Cole. But the 20-year-old left fielder regrouped in a big way, smashing a monster, 417-foot solo home run his second time around to tie the game 2-2 and give his underdog Nationals new life. China's CCTV shuns NBA season opening games following Hong Kong tweet row

Chinese state television did not air the National Basketball Association's (NBA) season opening games, underscoring the damage on the U.S. league's business in the country following a Houston Rockets executive's tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters. China Central Television (CCTV), which holds exclusive TV rights for the NBA, did not air the first regular season game between the Toronto Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans on its sports channel on Wednesday. It also chose to air the World Military Games in Wuhan instead of the second game of the day between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. Raptors raise championship banner but few hopes of another

Before the start of a new NBA campaign on Tuesday the Toronto Raptors and their fans spent the final few moments before tip-off basking in last season's glory by unfurling a championship banner and collecting diamond encrusted rings. Then they went to work.

