Sports News Summary: Mertens, Yastremska move closer to WTA Elite Trophy semis

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Mertens, Yastremska move closer to WTA Elite Trophy semis

Belgian sixth seed Elise Mertens beat Maria Sakkari 6-2 3-6 6-1 in their round-robin match on Wednesday to end the Greek's hopes of making the WTA Elite Trophy semi-finals in Zhuhai, China. Although Mertens was let down by her service on several occasions with eight double faults, she converted seven breakpoints. Tennis: Fritz ousts Zverev in the first round, Tsitsipas advances in Basel

American Taylor Fritz notched up his fourth top 10 win of the year when he upset German second seed Alexander Zverev 7-6(7) 6-4 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors championship in Basel on Tuesday. Fritz fired 14 aces, won 85% of his first service points and needed to convert only one breakpoint in the second set to dispatch the German in straight sets. NBA notebook: Warriors' Thompson 'unlikely' to return this season

Klay Thompson is unlikely to play this season, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. Thompson will be nine months removed from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in April, at which point the Warriors aren't comfortable risking re-injury by playing the All-Star guard before he's 100 percent healthy. "It's unlikely that he's going to play this year," Kerr said. "So we have to understand that." PGA Tour vows to never leave Japan now that it has arrived

It took the PGA Tour a long time to officially touch down in Japan but now that it finally is here the organization plans to put down roots and never leave, Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Wednesday. Speaking on the eve of the inaugural Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club, Monahan spoke glowingly of what he expects to be a shining moment for the U.S.-based tour. Judo: Iran banned for pressuring fighter not to face Israeli

Iran has been banned indefinitely from international judo competition until it can give strong guarantees that its athletes will be allowed to face Israelis, the International Judo Federation (IJF) has said. The IJF decision follows a protective suspension imposed on the Iran Judo Federation last month for putting pressure on one of its fighters to withdraw from the world championships to avoid facing an Israeli opponent. NFL notebook: Patriots acquire WR Sanu from Falcons

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was acquired by the New England Patriots from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick. New England had reportedly been active in trade talks for inside receivers and tight ends, including Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders and Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard. NHL roundup: Horvak hat trick lifts Canucks past Wings

Bo Horvat had a third-period hat trick as the visiting Vancouver Canucks scored all of their goals in the final period to upend the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday. Horvat scored his 100th career goal against the New York Rangers in Vancouver's previous game. He scored Vancouver's first two goals on Tuesday as it rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Jake Virtanen had the go-ahead goal and Tim Schaller also scored for the Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 31 saves. Belgian Paralympian dies by euthanasia aged 40

Belgian Paralympian Marieke Vervoort died by euthanasia on Tuesday aged 40 after a battle with an incurable and degenerative spinal condition which she described after winning her medals as becoming harder and harder to bear. Vervoort, who won Paralympic gold in the 100 meters wheelchair race in the London Games in 2012, had signed euthanasia papers in 2008 in Belgium, where it is legal, and died in accordance with her wishes late on Tuesday. China's CCTV shuns NBA season-opening games following Hong Kong tweet row

Chinese state television did not air the National Basketball Association's (NBA) season-opening games, underscoring the damage on the U.S. league's business in the country following a Houston Rockets executive's tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters. China Central Television (CCTV), which holds exclusive TV rights for the NBA, did not air the first regular-season game between the Toronto Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans on its sports channel on Wednesday. It also chose to air the World Military Games in Wuhan instead of the second game of the day between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. Raptors raise championship banner but few hopes of another

Before the start of a new NBA campaign on Tuesday the Toronto Raptors and their fans spent the final few moments before tip-off basking in last season's glory by unfurling a championship banner and collecting diamond-encrusted rings. Then they went to work.

